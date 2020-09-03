I’m Shocked – Oba Of Benin On Failure To Reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has said that he’s shocked that he hasn’t been able to reconcile Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The monarch made this known while speaking at a peace meeting at his palace on Wednesday with the political actors present.

Ewuare II wondered what could have gone wrong to cause the politicians who enjoyed a good relationship to suddenly engage in a fierce face off.

Ewuare II said, “I was very sad, shocked; what I thought was going to be a smooth ride for everybody, tranquillity in the state, tranquillity in the kingdom, turned to unprecedented conflict.

“I could not believe it that I tried to intervene several times; I even went to the President about their matter.”