I’m Shocked – Oba Of Benin On Failure To Reconcile Obaseki, Oshiomhole

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II has said that he’s shocked that he hasn’t been able to reconcile Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.
The monarch made this known while speaking at a peace meeting at his palace on Wednesday with the political actors present.
Ewuare II wondered what could have gone wrong to cause the politicians who enjoyed a good relationship to suddenly engage in a fierce face off.
Ewuare II said, “I was very sad, shocked; what I thought was going to be a smooth ride for everybody, tranquillity in the state, tranquillity in the kingdom, turned to unprecedented conflict.
“I could not believe it that I tried to intervene several times; I even went to the President about their matter.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.