Gov Makinde Calls Off COVID-19 Curfew In Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called off the 10 pm curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

The statement stated that “the curfew was abolished after a series of review of the situation”.

The governor advised residents of the state to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols, saying “the cancellation of the curfew did not mean coronavirus had disappeared completely”.