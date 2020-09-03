Gov Makinde Calls Off COVID-19 Curfew In Oyo State

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called off the 10 pm curfew imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa.
The statement stated that “the curfew was abolished after a series of review of the situation”.
The governor advised residents of the state to continue to comply with COVID-19 protocols, saying “the cancellation of the curfew did not mean coronavirus had disappeared completely”.
