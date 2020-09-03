Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu Vows To Increase Funding For AAU

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressive Congress candidate for the Edo guber election has vowed to increase funding for Ambrose Alli University if elected.

Ize-Iyamu gave the assurance during his ward-to-ward campaign at Iruekpen, Eguare and Uhiele in Esan West Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He alleged that the Gov. Godwin Obaseki-led administration had reduced monthly subvention to the institution from N270 million to N96 million.

He said that the reduction in the subvention of AAU was making the institution borrow to pay workers.

“If elected as Edo governor the school will be adequately funded to enhance quality education,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu also promised to empower men and women in the council.

He, however, urged the electorate in the council to shun electoral violence and thuggery.

“The Oba of Benin has advised politicians and their subjects to go about their campaigns peacefully.

“Politics is not about violence but about improving the well-being of people,” the gubernatorial candidate said. (NAN)