Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz

Premier League side Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen yesterday, according to Sky in Germany. Both clubs have reportedly agreed on a deal is worth £89m.

Havertz hasn’t had medical yet. He’s with Germany squad as they prepare to face Spain tonight and Switzerland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen want Chelsea centre-back, Malang Sarr, on loan.