BREAKING: Prepare For Reopening Of Orientation Camps – FG Tells NYSC

The Federal Government has said that preparations should be put in place by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, towards the reopening of orientation camps.

Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 made this known in Thursday while speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The orientation camps were shut in March to help curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Aliyu has now revealed that strict guidelines to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 is being put in place.

He said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.”