BREAKING: Federal Government Okays Resumption Of Schools

The Federal Government has said preparations for the resumption of schools across the country should be put in place by school administrators.

Schools in Nigerian were shut in March by the Federal Government as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

A partial resumption was announced by government on August 4 to allow graduating students write the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, from August 17 through September 12, 2020.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, through its National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, has now announced that schools should prepare for resumption in phases.

Aliyu said, “For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

“Meanwhile, all daycares and educational institutions are to remain closed to in-classes until this level of risk is assessed. And if there will be opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”