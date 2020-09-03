BBNaija 2020: Why I Slept In Laycon’s Bed – Dorothy

Dorothy Bachor has revealed why she slept in Laycon’s bed in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

She made this known in a discussion with Prince as a means of quelling rumours that she might be having an affair with Laycon.

According to her, she decided to share his bed because she had cold the night before and needed some warmth.

Dorathy said: “I told Laycon I wanted to sleep on his bed because I was cold that night. I just wanted to feel some warmth nothing more.

“The night before I had cough, don’t let them think there’s anything more.

“A different man every week, I’m not a preacher of love but war.”