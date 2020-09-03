Atiku Rejects New Electricity Tariffs, Says It’s Ill-timed

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has rejected the increased electricity tariffs which he described as “is ill-timed and ill-advised.”

The new tariff announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, takes effect as from September 1.

The Nation reports that for Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, a residential customer on single-phase receiving a minimum of 12 hours of supply will pay N42.73 per KWh up from N21.30 per kWh.

For Eko Electricity Distribution Company, a residential customer on single-phase receiving a minimum of 12 hours of supply will now pay N43.01 per kWh, up from N24 per kWh.

For Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, a residential customer on single-phase receiving between 12 to 16 hours of supply will now be charged N45.69 per KWh, up from N24.30 per kWh.

Atiku who reacted to the increased stated that what Nigerians need is a stimulus, not a disregard for the challenges they face.

He tweeted: “I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face. Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised.”