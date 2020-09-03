APC, PDP Trade Words As Fuel Price Increase To N151 Per Liter

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have traded words over the new fuel price which increased from N143 to N151 per liter.

The new fuel price which was announced yesterday has been rejected by the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan had said: “The PDP vehemently rejects the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per liter and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the APC and its government.”

Responding to the PDP through a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said that Buhari’s decision is in the best interest of the people.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the APC has been drawn to a shameless statement by PDP on the current petrol price and electricity tariff in the country.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market driven components which are supported by the citizenry.

“In an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.”