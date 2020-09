Agboola Ajayi Is Cleared To Run In Ondo Election – ZLP

The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, has said that its candidate in the Ondo governorship election, Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, is cleared to run in the election slated for October 10.

The party’s publicity secretary, Mr Felix Olatunde said that there is an attempt against the popularity of its candidate by people who want to instill fear in voters.

He also reacted to the ultimatum a lawyer gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in request for the credentials of the party’s candidate.

“The Zenith Labour Party is well aware of the attempt to create doubt in the minds of our ever-increasing members and indeed voters concerning our popular and widely accepted candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

“We just read a funny ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission by someone who claims to be a lawyer, obviously acting on the prodding of some political adventurers.

“We are aware of the cloud-chasing effort of those behind the lawyer in this attempt to tout an ultimatum that is futile in its entirety.

“While we know that INEC is capable of taking care of itself and its operations we state without any equivocation that our candidate was well aware of the preplanned effort now being executed.

“Hence he submitted the minimum qualification required by law.

“We state that such distracting darts have little or no effect on the growing popularity of our candidate.

“Several efforts in the past to hinder the political rise of our candidate have failed woefully and the current effort to hinder him will equally fail.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to proceed without any fear with ongoing mobilisation and campaign efforts toward winning the election.

“We assure that by the grace of God and the votes of the teeming majority who are tired of the underperformance in the state, ZLP will win this election fair and square.

“No rabble rousing litigant can change the course of history,” he added.