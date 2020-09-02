Venus Williams Loses To Muchova In First Round Of US Open

Venus Williams has been knocked out of the US Open on Tuesday which makes it the first time she would crash out of the competition in the first round.

The 40-year old who had exited the Australian Open in the same stage in January lost in straight sets to Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

Williams who hasn’t made it past the third round of Grand Slam events since 2017 is now setting her sight on the French Open and clay court in England.

“I love this game,” Williams said. “I’m good at what I do. It’s easy to stay motivated and excited about doing something so amazing.

“Not many people get to do this. Really fortunate and blessed to be someone who has gotten a chance to do it.

“But I look forward to a few days off. It’s been a lot of work. Looking forward to just having a little bit of a rest before the clay courts.”

“I think we both served pretty well,” Williams continued. “I think I made just more unforced errors than she did.

“Just having some better shot selection. That comes with playing your way into the tournament, those sorts of things. Just ran out of time today.”

Moving to the second round, Muchova who has been seeded 20 times will face unseeded Russian Anna Kalinskaya.