Real Madrid Cannot Afford To Sign Mbappe – Ex-president, Calderon

Former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon has said that the club cannot afford to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain.

Mbappe has been on the raider of manager Zinedine Zidane for a long time but it will take a huge amount to lure the French World Cup winner to Spain.

Calderon pointed out that the contract the Frenchman has with PSG will make signing him difficult and that Madrid is currently focused on its new stadium.

‘No doubt Mbappe is a player who everyone would like to sign. He has great potential, and he is very young,’ Calderon told Stats Perform News.

‘He reminds me a lot of Ronaldo, the Brazilian, because of his strength and his capacity to score goals. No doubt, he would be a great transfer.

‘I don’t know if Real Madrid are able to do it now. It would be a stratospheric transfer. He has a contract with PSG – they will not give him away for free.

‘On the other hand, we are into a very expensive deal with the rebuilding of the new stadium. It is up to €1 billion. So, it is difficult.’

He added: ‘But if the president thinks it can be possible, he will do it. However, I guess the economy will not be the best, especially at this time, when there will be financial issues at every club.

‘The costs of transfers will totally change. They will go down, and also the salaries of the players will go down.

‘So, it is basically an economic point. First, the player needs to ask for a transfer request and the financial agreement will come after.

‘But, again, the financial agreement for Mbappe is not easy – I don’t think it can be done by anyone.’