Playing Against Messi Will Be A Dream Come True – Greenwood

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has said that he would love to play on the same pitch with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Messi is currently heavily linked to English Premier League side Manchester City after he tabled a transfer request before Barcelona’s board.

Greenwood has now expressed delight at playing against the 33-year old Argentine believed to be the best player in the world.

“Obviously it’d be amazing to come up against him. All young footballers know about Messi,” the 18-year-old told a video news conference.

“To be on the same pitch playing against him would be another dream come true – not just for me, for everyone.

“Having someone that high profile coming to the Premier League would be a big thing.” United are thought to be on the brink of their own transfer coup, bringing in Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek for a fee in the region of £40million.

“I’ve seen some stuff,” Greenwood said. “He does look like a good, promising player.”