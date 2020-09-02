Peter P-Square Celebrates Wife, Lola Omotayo On Her Birthday

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare, is celebrating his wife, Lola Omotayo as she marks her birthday today.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, where he shared some pretty photos of the birthday celebrant.
“Pls join me and wish my wife, my best friend, my partner, my lover, the mother of my children, and the keeper of my Heart a Special Happy Birthday! @lolaomotayo_okoye 😘✨🎂🎊⚡️🤗✨🎂🥰🎉😘🎁🤗🎊🎂🎉 Cc @theokoyes Special thanks to this guys!” he captioned the photos.
Happy birthday to Lola from all of us at Pulse.
The couple got married in 2013 and have two adorable children together.
