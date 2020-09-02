Oba Of Benin Advises Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others To Emulate Jonathan

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has appealed to politicians involved in the forthcoming elections in Edo State against turning Edo into a laughing stock.



The Monarch also appealed to the politicians to end the violence which has been recurrent in the state in the past few weeks.

The Oba who made the appeal in a peace meeting held with top politicians lamented that Edo State politics has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons.

The Monarch who expressed sadness over the recent happenings in the state, appealed to politicians to take a leaf from 2015 general election when former President Goodluck Jonathan congratulated the winner, President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby calming the tension that was on.

” What I thought and expected from you was tranquillity and a smooth ride and not the unprecedented conflict and shootings. We are not happy about your political fight; we cannot fold our arms and watch you fight. You are from the same state and from the same ancestors, so why should you be killing yourselves because of a position you will just spend four years in and leave?

“I want you to go back to 2015 when former President Goodluck Jonathan, despite the tension, picked his phone and called President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him, thereby calming the pre-election tension that was already on,” he said.

The monarch who questioned the politicians on the alleged arming of thugs with guns in preparation for the election warned that politics is not a do or die affair.

While stressing that such armed thugs would retain the arms given to them and turn nuisances to the society, Oba Ewuare II called for an end to the violence.

“Don’t kill yourselves for the election. Everybody is afraid that the state would be set ablaze during and after the election. Please calm the tension. Don’t turn Edo to a laughing stock,” he added.