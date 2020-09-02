NNPC Increases Petrol Depot Price To N151.56/litre

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, has raised the price of petrol to N151.56 per litre.



According to the PPMC, the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol has now gone up to N151.56 per litre from N138.62 per litre.

This was disclosed in an internal memo from Ibadan depot to all stakeholders with reference number PPMC/IB/LS/020 dated September 2, 2020 and signed by D.O Abalaka.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold to marketers at the depots.

The memo, a copy of which was seen by our correspondent, said, “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

”To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre. This is effective from September 2, 2020.”