Nnamdi Kanu Challenges Adeboye To Say If It Was Buhari He Truly Saw

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has challenged Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to reveal what he saw when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeboye had on Monday visited Buhari in what may not be unconnected to the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA.

The clergyman who left immediately after the meeting with the President refused to speak with State House correspondents.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu who has always said that Buhari has been replaced with a doppelganger challenged Adeboye to reveal if he saw the real Buhari.

“The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God Pastor E.A Adeboye declined to speak with state house correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Common live interview they cannot do. Deception in the name of Christ.

“I challenge Adeboye to tell the world if he met the old brutal dictator Buhari or somebody that looks like him,” he said.