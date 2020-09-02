Messi Should Not Leave Barcelona Bitter, Offended – TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, has reacted to the strong speculations linking Lionel Messi away from Barcelona.

Messi last week submitted a transfer request before the Barcelona board and is strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.

However, the club will only release their captain if his €700 million release clause is met. This is despite Messi’s camp claiming the term of that contract ended with the season.

Reacting to the controversy generated by the transfer talk, TB Joshua issued advice to the six-times Ballon d’Or Award winner.

He tweeted: “It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss”.

