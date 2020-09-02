Late MKO Abiola’s House Burgled By Gunmen In Lagos

Gunmen on Wednesday invaded late Chief Moshood Abiola’s house in Ike, Lagos State and stole property worth millions of naira. according to The PUNCH.
“Armed robbers invaded the house of the late MKO Abiola in the Opebi area of Ikeja. They carted away a lot of valuable items,” the source said.
The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the report adding that investigation had commenced into the incident.
“Three people were involved in the operation and from what I gathered when I visited the house today, only one of the suspects was armed. The suspects gained entry through the canal because the building backed the canal and I was told that some pieces of jewellery and money were stolen. I have beefed up security in the area.
“None of the residents, including his wife, Bisi and two girls were attacked or injured during the operation. We have made some arrests and commenced an investigation into the incident,” Odumosu said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.