Late MKO Abiola’s House Burgled By Gunmen In Lagos

Gunmen on Wednesday invaded late Chief Moshood Abiola’s house in Ike, Lagos State and stole property worth millions of naira. according to The PUNCH.



“Armed robbers invaded the house of the late MKO Abiola in the Opebi area of Ikeja. They carted away a lot of valuable items,” the source said.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed the report adding that investigation had commenced into the incident.

“Three people were involved in the operation and from what I gathered when I visited the house today, only one of the suspects was armed. The suspects gained entry through the canal because the building backed the canal and I was told that some pieces of jewellery and money were stolen. I have beefed up security in the area.

“None of the residents, including his wife, Bisi and two girls were attacked or injured during the operation. We have made some arrests and commenced an investigation into the incident,” Odumosu said.