Ganduje Meets Osinbajo Over Kano Security Issues

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, met with Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ganduje, who spoke with State House correspondents afterwards, said he was at the Villa to brief the Vice President on efforts being made to address security issues in the state.

“Just to brief him about the security issues in Kano State, especially pertaining to kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the zone.

“I submitted a report to him that it is all well; we are managing; there is high coordination of the security agencies in Kano; they are working very hard.

“The only problem we have is the Falgore Forest for which we are providing infrastructure for military training in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

“We are working very hard on that; so, briefly, that is what I have come to discuss with him.’’

He added that Osinbajo was excited and felt encouraged by the report.

Ganduje also spoke on the N880 million recently distributed to the 44 councils in Kano state for the renovation of primary schools.

He said that the major reason for the programme was to encourage community participation in the development of education in the state.

The governor added that his administration had designed a package for direct labour, rehabilitation and renovation of schools, NAN reports.