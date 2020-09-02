Femi Fani-Kayode Demands N6 Billion In Libel Suit Against Daily Trust

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has threatened Daily Trust Newspapers with a libel suit over an article published about him.

Fani-Kayode is demanding N6 billion from the newspaper over the article written by IIiyasu Gadu in reaction to a confrontation he had with a reporter in Calabar.

This is contained in a letter titled ‘Defamation of the Character of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by Iliyasu Gadu’ issued by his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe of Ahmed Raji and co.

It reads: “Our Client’s attention has been drawn to a spurious publication that was made at your instance, on 30th August 2020, under the caption: ‘FFK, The drug-addled thug in designer wears’ on the Daily Trust print media, and the online platform.

“In that hateful and malicious publication, you consciously elected to denigrate our Client, in the manner hereunder summarised as follows: that he is a dirty person and drug addict; he is a man of low esteem without dignity or reputation; that he is a pariah and disgrace to his State of Origin; he lacks character training in the best traditions of an English man and therefore unfit to be an alumnus of the prestigious Cambridge University and the University of London; he is not fit to have been called to the Nigerian Bar, as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria;” among other assertions.

“It is our instruction to intimate you of this grievous breach on the character and hard-earned reputation of our client with patent collateral damage on his pedigree.

“Be aware that our client has not only suffered an immeasurable loss of goodwill but he is currently confronted with unbearable opprobrium by his fans. followers and colleagues across the globe.

“Our Client is alive to his rights. both in law and equity but is disposed to afford you an opportunity to undo the evil you have done by retracting the said insalubrious remarks on the same Platform it was published and apologising to him in two other National Dailies.

“You are also advised to enter into negotiations with us for the sum of Six Billion Naira, being a token amount for penitence as opposed to the magnitude of infraction caused to our Client’s nobility.”