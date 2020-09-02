Court Remands Man Over Alleged Defilement Of 11-Year-Old Girl

A trader, Samuel Amobi, 48, was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

However, the court, on Wednesday, did not take Amobi’s plea following a motion by the Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, ordered his remand at the Correctional Centre without option of bail and directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case till Sept. 24.

The defendant, who resides at Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Ogunleye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 6 at his residence.

He said that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the girl after luring her into his apartment.

“He threatened to harm her if she tells anybody what he did to her but the girl told her mother everything.

“The matter was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the offence was contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which attract life imprisonment. (NAN)