CAN Tells Buhari To Suspend CAMA, Says It Is Grossly Inimical

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, CAMA, as ”grossly inimical to national interest, security (peace and stability), and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state”.

This is contained in a letter signed by CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in reaction to the new law signed on August 7 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter which was delivered to presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang, called for the suspension of the implementation of the law.

It reads in part: “We consider the Act, as indeed, a complex of statecraft compendium, laden with issues that are grossly inimical to national interest, security (- peace and stability), and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state.

“From the reactions of stakeholders and a cross-section of the Nigerian-state, it is apparent that the Act either did not receive input from the respective various interest groups or failed to accommodate their views, sundry concerns and varying interests of the Nigerian people.

“Mr President, from the foregoing, we are of the opinion that you should kindly issue the appropriate directives to suspend the implementation of CAMA 2020 and affirm a thorough reappraisal of the legislation that is in correlation with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), other extant legal and policy frameworks, the national economy, national security, national interest and the wellbeing of the Nigerian-state.”