CAMA Not Targetted At Churches – Presidency Tells CAN, Others

The Presidency has told the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, is not targetted at churches and other religious bodies.

This was made known by Senior Special Assistant to the Presidient on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang, during an enlightenment session with CAN.

Enang said that the controversy surrounding the new law is due to misinformation aimed at blackmailing Preident Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “misconceptions have enveloped this Act with deliberate misinformation and falsehood by persons who may not have fully and in-fact personally read and digested the provision of the Act.

“First, the bill as it then was, was not an executive bill transmitted by President Buhari to the legislature.

“It was initiated by a Senator and member of the House in the respective chambers, at the behest of the Corporate Affairs Commission and support of the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

”Secondly, upon receipt of same for assent, Mr President in accordance with extant best practice escalated the measure to appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“They made different inputs some of which led to Mr President declining assent twice to the bill in the entire tenure or life of the 8th Assembly.

“We want to declare as a fact, that the Act does not target churches or religious bodies as wrongly assumed.”