Burna Boy’s Parents Celebrate 30 Years Of Marriage

The Parents of Grammy Awards nominee, Burna Boy, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, celebrate 30th wedding anniversary today, September 2, 2020.

Bose, who is Burna’s mum and manager, took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her husband Samuel on after 30 years with two kids (Burna – Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu and Nissi Ogulu his sister).

“My boyfriend for 32 years, My baby daddy for 29 years, My husband for 30 years and counting. Happy Anniversary to US.”