Burna Boy’s Parents Celebrate 30 Years Of Marriage

The Parents of Grammy Awards nominee, Burna Boy, Samuel and Bose Ogulu, celebrate 30th wedding anniversary today, September 2, 2020.
Bose, who is Burna’s mum and manager, took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her husband Samuel on after 30 years with two kids (Burna – Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu and Nissi Ogulu his sister).
“My boyfriend for 32 years, My baby daddy for 29 years, My husband for 30 years and counting. Happy Anniversary to US.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.