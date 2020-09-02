Buhari Wants To Use CAMA To Take Over The Church – Pastor Giwa

Pastor Adewale Giwa of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry has said that the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, is an attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over the church in Nigeria.

CAMA was signed by Buhari on August and it gives a minister power to assign an interim committee over a church or organization where misappropriation is believed to have taken place.

Reacting to the new law, Giwa described it as a move by Buhari to take over the church’s treasury after he sold Nigeria to China through loans.

He said, “Didn’t I say it on April 22 this year that President Buhari and others in the APC have sold Nigeria to China?

“We all saw what happened thereafter; the Chinese have taken over every nook and cranny of this country. If you borrow money from them and you are unable to pay, they take over your nation.

“Nigerians should ask them what they used the money they borrowed for. Did they use it on poor electricity supply or economy or roads?

“They have empied the nation’s treasury, re-looted all loots and all our savings have disappeared. Now, they think they can get money from the church.

“They want to reap what they have not worked for. Somebody should tell them that they can only control the church in their dreams. We are answerable to God, we are not answerable to Buhari or anybody.

“In as much as God gives me strength, I shall continue to say the truth, no matter whose ox is gored.”