Buhari Approves November 1st As National Youth Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has today (September 2, 2020) approved every 1st of November for the celebration of the National Youth Day. This was confirmed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on his official Twitter account.

According to the minister, the President made this known during a Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

“Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth. Mr. President as again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth-focused policies. Thank You,” Dare’s tweet read.

— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 2, 2020

The 12th FEC meeting was held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja while some ministers participated virtually from their offices.

Buhari presided over the meeting which was also has attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in attendance.