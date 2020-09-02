BREAKING: Petrol Price Increased To N151.56 Per Litre

The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) has announced an increase in the price of petrol in Nigeria to N151.56 per litre.

The PPMC made this known in a statement issued and signed by D.O Abalaka.

According to the statement; “Please be informed that a new product price adjustment has been effected on our payment platform.

“To this end, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is now one hundred and fifty-one naira, fifty-six kobo (N151.56k) per litre.

“This takes effect from September 2, 2020”.