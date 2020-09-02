BBNaija: You Are Too Bossy – Lucy And Dorothy Clash

Lucy has confronted Dorothy over the way housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show treated Ka3na who has been evicted.

Lucy who recounted how Ka3na was mocked for allegedly hiding food in the house had refused to partake in the wager as a form of protest.

“Ka3na is my friend, that was why I was hurt yesterday.

“I don’t care if you guys take my suggestions, but using something that causes her pain to laugh and relieve moments is what made me angry.

“She does not hide food from people and was misunderstood about the kitchen, yet you guys used it.

“You need to understand me Dorathy and don’t know what I’m feeling.

“It makes no sense that in this whole time that’s what you all can remember about Ka3na. Talking about the things that are not pleasant about her even though it’s a game can hurt people, “Lucy said.

Dorothy on her own part said that Lucy needs to watch how she talks to people because she’s too bossy.

She said: “Right now on the seventh week you should have gotten used to the settings and know your strengths and weaknesses.

“Your suggestions all the time are always far away from what everyone has and the way you say things is why everyone has a problem with you.

“You always sound bossy, you should know how to adjust. I’m not this calm in real life but because I’m here, I take any bullshit which you don’t.

“We are together, you need to learn how to work together, it is a collective effort here.

“Most times your suggestions come later than expected especially when everyone had agreed on something collectively.”