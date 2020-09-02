Allow Me To Pray For COVID-19 Patients, Heal Them – Prophet TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, has urged government to allow him pray for COVID-19 patients.

The clergyman said that the patients will receive healing from COVID-19 if they are allowed to connect to his Emmanuel TV in their isolation centers.

He made this known in a post he shared on his official Facebook page.

TB Joshua said, “The blessing of Jesus is for those who knock and ask (Matthew 7:7).

“We want to encourage our communities, states, local and international bodies, medical doctors, scientists and the people in charge to organise those who are in isolation and let us arrange how to connect them to us on Emmanuel TV.

“In whatever way you support to make this happen, we are a team; we are not doing more than you (1 Corinthians 3:8). In any way you need our service in transmission, we are at your service.

“Together we shall pray for them. Together we shall be set free from this COVID-19. The same anointing that heals one is also able to heal all at the same time.

“As the Scripture says, the people brought to Jesus all who had various kinds of sickness, and after the mass prayer, they were all healed (Luke 4:40).”