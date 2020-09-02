2023 Presidency: Ethnicity Won’t Play A Role – Gov Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said that ethnicity will not play a role in Nigeria’s choice for president come 2023.

Uzodinma made this known after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in search of help concerning the issue of erosion in Imo State.

Speaking with State House correspondents, the governor said that the choice for president in 2023 will be based on partisanship.

According to him, “Well, you know the position is not vacant now. There is a sitting President and we are practicing partisan democracy and not tribal democracy. So, the emergence of presidential candidate will come on party by party basis, not tribe by tribe basis.

“But if there are other internal factors that will form part of the considerations for parties taking decision of course, that will be entirely the job of the leadership of those political parties and I think that is the right thing to do.”

The governor also had a word concerning the relationship he shared with his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha.

“On the issue of Okorocha the former governor, he is my brother, my very good brother in whom I am well pleased. I have no issue with him. The only thing is that he is now a former governor and I am now the current governor. Once we understand that, we don’t have any issue”, he said.