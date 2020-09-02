​Man Utd Board Divided Over RB Leipzig Defender Upamecano

Premier League side, Manchester United are mulling over a move for French defender Dayot Upamecano who currently plays for RB Leipzig. The Red Devils are eager to sign the highly-rated young centre-back.
He has a release clause in his contract that activates next summer, but United know there could be a lot more competition for him at that time.
And The Telegraph – via Metro – says United’s board is debating whether to sign Upamecano this summer or wait a season.
It would take roughly £60 million to sign him now, and he would be available for 20 million less next summer.
Upamecano is 21 and some on United’s board are unsure whether he is ready to take on the challenge of playing for the club.
It is a huge fee and they want to make sure they do their due diligence before committing to the player. [TB]
