We Won’t Tolerate Disrespect From Buhari’s Appointees – Ahmad Lawal

Senate President Ahmad Lawal has said that the National Assembly will not tolerate disrespects from President Buhari’s appointees.

Lawal who spoke to State House correspondents revealed that the recent clash between the legislative and the executive has been resolved by the president.

He said, “I believe that should be the end of it (appointees knocking heads with legislature). We believe that we should work together.

“Mr President made it very clear that he is not going to tolerate any of his appointees doing things that are not respectable, things that have no dignity to the National Assembly.

“For us in the National Assembly, I think what has happened has happened. We pray nobody goes to the National Assembly to do the kind of things that disrespect the President and of course abuse the National Assembly.

“We are not going to tolerate that because anyone who wants to see Nigeria progress will continue to ensure that this consultative forum produces the kind of result and outcomes that will make Nigeria better in terms of governance.”

The Senate President noted that the legislature will ensure that the excesses of the executive arm of government will be checked also advised leaders of the APC to ensure that the campaign promises made to Nigerians are delivered.

He said, “But we also believe that separation of powers also means there should be cooperation, consultation, coordination and partnership for the benefits of the people of this country. This is not in any way to compromise the different functions we’re tasked and scheduled to discharge.”