WASSCE: Students Who Tested Positive Now Negative – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced that the students who tested positive for COVID-19 during the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, have been discharged after testing negative.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education Emeka Nwajiuba during a PTF press briefing in Abuja.

He also revealed that government is getting feedback from the field and that the students have returned to their classes.

“We have confirmed that all of them are back to class. They have all been discharged. We do not have any further cases.

“There were four in Gombe, there was one in Kwara and there were few in Bayelsa, but those of them have been discharged as they all tested negative,” NAN quoted him as saying.