Video: Masquerade Asks Lady For Mobile Number

A masquerade caught on camera shooting his shot have gone viral after an internet user shared a video of him asking a girl for number.
The hilarious moment was captured in Nnewi, Anambra state.
In the recorded video, the masquerade also asked the lady for her Whatsapp number in case he can not reach her mobile number.
Watch Video:
