Those Dressing Seductively To Church Are Hired Assassin – Mike Bamiloye

Founder and president of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Pastor Mike Bamiloye, has labelled those who dress seductively to church as hired assassins.
Bamiloye who is also the founder of Mount Zion Televisionccording to Bamiloye, if you dress to kill, dance suggestively to worship songs, purposely dance to slay, then you are probably a hired assassin.
He posted on Facebook:
“You dress seductively to church. You decided to dress “to kill”. You dance suggestively to worship songs. You purposely dance “To slay”. And truthfully, are you not an “hired assassin” in the church?”.
