SARS Arresting People In Abia State, Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of arresting people in Abia State.

Kanu said that those arrested have been taken to an unknown destination after they were searched and found with Biafran memorabilia.

“Murderous Nigeria Police (SARS) stationed at NEPA junction in Ala-Ojii close to Asannetu in Aba, Abia State are conducting a deadly stop and search along the motorway. Those found with Biafran memorabilia are stripped naked & taken to unknown destination”, the IPOB leader tweeted.

This comes days after some IPOB Members clashed with operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, in Enugu State.

Two lives were reportedly lost during the encounter, but both parties claim casualties.