Okey Bakassi, Wife Zizi, Celebrates 19 Years In Marriage

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, is celebrating his 19th wedding anniversary with his wife Ezinne, today September 1, 2020.
Bakassi disclosed this via his official Instagram page on Tuesday.
“We have been friends since the day we met in 1988….today we celebrate our 19yrs of marriage and building our family & destiny together. Thanks to my reliable team partner/wife/behaviour coach/etc.. Zizi. May God continue to strengthen our lovely union. I love you till the end of time. Happy anniversary, Zizi,” he said.
