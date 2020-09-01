Nigerian Government Gives Update On Resumption Of Universities

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said that discussions for the resumption of universities in the country is still going on.

Nwajuiba disclosed this during a press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The Minister said that it has gotten feedback from different schools on their level of preparedness.

He said, “On resumption of schools, discussion is still ongoing.

“We have received feedbacks from all universities on their states of preparedness.”

“These are being tabled before the PTF.” he added.

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the PTF, cautioned states who have announced resumption dates for schools.

He advised that they stick with the strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 as anchored by the Nigerian Health Organization.