Man City Great, David Silva, Tests Positive For COVID-19

By - 31 mins on September 01, 2020
David Silva

Former Manchester City star, David Silva, has tested positive to COVID-19, according to a statement from his new club, Real Sociedad.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Monday, Sociedad revealed that the 34-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.

Silva, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer last two weeks, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

“Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating,” Real Sociedad tweeted.

Silva left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles at Etihad.

