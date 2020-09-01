Man City Great, David Silva, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Manchester City star, David Silva, has tested positive to COVID-19, according to a statement from his new club, Real Sociedad.
In a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Monday, Sociedad revealed that the 34-year-old is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.
Silva, who joined Real Sociedad on a free transfer last two weeks, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.
“Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating,” Real Sociedad tweeted.
Silva left Manchester City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four English Premier League (EPL) titles at Etihad.
