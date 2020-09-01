Mali: Military, Others To Hold Transition Talks Weekend

Mali’s junta, which seized power in a coup last month, will hold transition talks with political parties and civil society groups this weekend, an official said Tuesday.
The August 18 putsch has prompted Mali’s neighbours along with ally and former colonial ruler France to call for a swift transfer of power, amid worries over instability in a country struggling with an Islamist insurgency, ethnic violence, and economic malaise.
The military rulers have this time invited to the talks the June 5 Movement, which spearheaded a protest movement that led to the toppling of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
The movement was not invited for transition talks last Saturday when the junta called off discussions at the last minute.
The June 5 group has demanded that the military rulers give it a role in the transition to a civilian rule which the military has promised, without setting a timetable.
Mali’s influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, a key player in the mass opposition protests that led to Keita’s ouster, said the junta did not have “carte blanche”.
“We will not give a blank cheque to anyone to run this country, that’s over,” he said.
“We led the fight,” he said. “People have died and the soldiers who have completed (this fight) must keep their word.”
AFP
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.