Community Policing: Conference For Senior Officers Approved By IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed has approved the 2nd Edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers.

The Conference and Retreat, themed “Implementing and Operationalizing Community Policing in Nigeria” is scheduled to hold in Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State Capital between the 16th and 19th of November, 2020.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Police Public Relations Officer, Frank MBA.

The statement says, “The Conference and Retreat which will have both virtual and physical components/sessions in compliance with the COVID-19 prevention regulations, will bring together and provide a unique opportunity for Strategic Managers of the Force – Senior Police Officers of the rank of CP and above and other Heads of Police Formations – and carefully selected Community Policing Experts across the globe to engage in peer-review and cross fertilization of ideas on effective implementation of the Community-based Internal Security Management Strategy.

“It would be recalled that the maiden edition of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, tagged: Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century and sponsored by the Lagos State Government with support from other stakeholders in October, 2019 focused on new policing approaches, guidelines and tools towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes in the country.

“The Conference and Retreat is being organized by the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with Matchmakers Consult International”.