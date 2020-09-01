Buhari Mourns Demise Of Atiku Abubakar Mother-In-Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined former Vice-President Atiku Abubakr in mourning the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Khadija Musdafa.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari joins government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family.

“The President sends condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the entire Emirate Council and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who lost a mother-in-law, believing Hajiya Khajiya’s investment of love and kindness will always be remembered and appreciated.

“As wife of the late Lamido, Dr Aliyu Mustapha, President Buhari notes, with sympathy, that Hajiya’s large-heartedness and accommodating spirit created a home for everyone, without discrimination, and her dedication to her husband left a legacy of loyalty and service.

“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her loved ones.”