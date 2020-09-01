BBNaija: Why I Entered A Relationship With Prince – Tolanibaj

Reality TV star, Tolanibaj has opened up on why she got into a relationship with Prince, a fellow housemate in the ongoing 2020 edition of the BBNaija show.

She made this known in Monday in a discussion with show host, Ebuka Uchendu.

Tolanibaj and Prince who have been dating since the show began ended their relationship last week.

According to her, Prince wasn’t making his feelings for her known.

She’s now zooming in on Neo who seems to have a love interest in Vee.

”I noticed Neo before Prince but Neo was loud and I like my guys reserved, so I went for Prince because although I saw him with several girls, no one was claiming him.

”Also the house was cold so I thought it would be nice to cuddle. I was not happy with Prince. I just like the idea of a companion in the house and someone I could cuddle with.

”I don’t have any regrets but I do not know if he felt the same way. At the end of the day if it works fine, he will be out eventually and we will live our lives,” she said.