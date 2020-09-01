Aubameyang Reacts As Arsenal Terminates Mkhitaryan’s Contract

Pierre Aubameyang has reacted to the news of the contract termination of Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The termination was announced days after Arsenal defeated Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

The Armenian who was on loan at AS Roma has now signed a permanent deal with the Italian Serie A side.

Arsenal announced the end of their contract with Mkhitaryan in an official statement.

“Micki leaves us following his season-long loan in Italy.

“We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move”, it read.

In reaction, Aubameyang sent a message to his former teammate saying, “Wish you the best mon frero [my brother],” he wrote.