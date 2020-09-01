AfDB: Adesina Sworn In As President For Second Term

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has been sworn-in for the second term in office in a ceremony held online on Tuesday.

The Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administered the oath of office.

Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected on August 27, after getting a 100 per cent vote of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank.

He is expected to serve another five-year term.

The globally renowned development economist was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015.

He is the first Nigerian to be elected and re-elected to serve as the bank’s President.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Heads of States, Governors, and external stakeholders, according to a statement from the bank. (The Punch)