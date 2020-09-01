Adeboye Shuns Journalists After Meeting With Buhari

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, refused to speak to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting which happened on Monday at the Presidential Villa was also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Asides Adeboye not speaking with State House correspondents, the Presidency has also not issued a statement detailing the outcome of the meeting.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, which was signed into law on August 7 by President Buhari.

The law, which gives a minister the power to assign an interim committee over an organization or church where misappropriation is believed to have occurred, has been kicked against by the Christian Association of Nigeria and notable pastors including Adeboye.