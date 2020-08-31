What Buhari Told Me About Edo Election – Governor Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that he has been assured of a peaceful gubernatorial election in his state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki disclosed this while urging voters to come out en masse and vote in the election which sees him contesting for a second term in office.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who made the call at a campaign rally in Ovia South West Local Government Area of the State, urged his party members not to be afraid of the opposition.

Obaseki said, “President Buhari has assured me that the Edo election will be peaceful.”

He also assured of peace in the state during and after the election slated for September 19.

“They are not more than us in number; vote and make sure your vote counts. Stay back in your polling units to ensure they count your vote in your presence,” he added.