We’ve Begun Restructuring, Implementing 2014 Confab Report ― APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has begun the process of implementing the 2014 National Conference report and also restructuring the country.

This is contained in an article titled “Calm Down! Restructuring has begun”, which was published in the party’s September edition of “The Progressives” journal.

It reads: “It must be said that the calls for restructuring by many partisans is often time a populist and opportunistic ploy to latch on and politically exploit simplistic public narratives on the panacea to Nigeria’s problems and not necessarily for its realism and practicability.

“In the lead-up to the 2019 general elections, one of the visible presidential candidates and his political party were widely accused of dubiously using selective and bespoke restructuring rhetoric for specific audiences during their campaigns.

“While the presidential candidate and his political party refused to speak on the nature of the restructuring they canvassed, their restructuring rhetoric was rightly seen and dismissed as a convenient, simplistic and populist gimmick aimed at whipping up and exploiting perceived sentiments ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Well, their plan failed woefully, as Nigerians overwhelmingly re-elected President Muhammadu Buhari, who has evidently and progressively began restructuring the country in line with the 2015 election promise to ensure true federalism and devolution of powers.

“While some purported proponents for restructuring have been rightly paraded as divisive ethnic champions seeking basically a geographical restructuring, it is important to note that in addressing the issue of restructuring, the political and administrative framework of Nigeria, the major question to be addressed is: how can we effectively harness ethnic and religious plurality and diversity in our federation and whether the political architecture of Nigeria is truly reflective of the federalist principles as envisaged by the nation’s founding fathers.

“This, indeed, informed the setting up of the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai-chaired APC committee in 2017, which came out with far-reaching recommendations.

“The committee considered exploration of mineral resources, state police, devolution of power and resource allocation among federating units, form of government, independent candidacy, state creation, fiscal federalism, the land tenure system, power-sharing and rotation, resource control, state constitution, states re-alignment and border adjustments and the secular status of the federation.

“A practical approach to implement the committee’s report is being considered by the federal government”, the APC said.