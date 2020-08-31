Water Resources Bill Is A Ruga Policy – Yoruba Group

Yoruba One Voice (YOV), a coalition of Southwest bodies, has said that the National Water Resources Bill is a Ruga Policy for land grabbing.

The bill will give the Federal Government power over water resources and river banks in the country.

This has been kicked against in a statement issued by YOV Director of Communication, Zacheaus Somorin, who advised the National Assembly to reject it.

“This is another version of RUGA policy to appropriate and grab land for pastoralists”, he said.

This comes days after Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, raised alarm over the bill.

“A roundly condemned project blasted out of sight by public outrage one or two years ago is being exhumed and sneaked back into service by none other than a failed government, and with the consent of a body of people, supposedly elected to serve as custodians of the rights, freedoms and existential exigencies of millions. This bill – Bill on National Water resources 2020 – is designed to hand Aso Rock absolute control over the nation’s entire water resources, both over and underground,” he said.